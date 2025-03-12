Coming Soon: No smoking/vaping in Haines City parks

thumbnail SWAT

BY ANITA TODD, Special Articles

HAINES CITY – Thanks to Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) Haines City parks will soon be free of harmful cigarette smoke and vaping. Because of the youth-led advocacy group, during the March 10 meeting, Haines City Commissioners passed an Ordinance prohibiting the activities.

During the meeting, the second reading of proposed Ordinance No. 25-2102 passed unanimously. Technically, the ordinance became effective immediately; however, the City plans to post signs within the next two to three weeks. Once the signs are posted, there will be a 30-45-day marketing campaign and grace period to make citizens aware of the ordinance before enforcing it. Signs will be in English and Spanish.

Several months ago, the SWAT group from Ridge Community High School approached the Commission about possibly banning smoking and vaping in public City parks. This came after they also asked the County Commissioners to do the same in County parks and succeeded.

On Nov. 7, 2924, the County created an ordinance authorizing the County Manager to prohibit smoking and vaping in public parks in unincorporated Polk County. “Based on the Board’s direction the initial focus will be on prohibiting smoking and vaping in active parks, such as playgrounds and sports complexes that serve youth sports programs,” according to a County press release.

Once the City begins to enforce the Ordinance, the Commission agreed that common sense must be used.

“It is going to be difficult to enforce but we all need to use common sense,” said Horace West, Vice Mayor and Commissioner. Citizens should call the non-emergency line to report smoking and vaping. For extreme cases, there is a possible $500 maximum fine and 90 days in jail.