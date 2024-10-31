Marigold Avenue Eastbound Approach To Hemlock Avenue Closing for 10 Days

Bartow, Fla. (October 31, 2024) — Starting Monday November 4, a sewer connection and minor road restoration work for a new AutoZone store in Poinciana will close Marigold Avenue for 10days at the eastbound approach to the intersection with Hemlock Avenue. Depending on direction of travel, traffic will briefly detour along Hemlock Avenue to Lake Marion Creek Road or in reverse order around the Lake Marion Water Reclamation Facility to bypass closure.

Peak-hour traffic delays are expected. Commuters are advised to add extra drivetime to trips through this area. For more details, contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (836) 535-2200.