Bartow Suspect Killed His Father & Also Shot His Mother Before Being Captured

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Bartow Police Department in the investigation into the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman who were both shot by their son inside the city limits of Bartow. On Saturday, December 7, 2024, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Susan Voigt, age 58, reported that her son, Joseph Voigt, had shot both she and her husband, 63-year-old Marvin Voigt.



When Bartow Police Officers arrived, Marvin Voigt was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was lying deceased in the driveway. Susan Voigt was located inside the residence with a serious gunshot wound. Mrs. Voigt told officers that Joseph Voigt, their son, had shot them both, and fled the scene. The Bartow Fire Department and EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Marvin Voigt deceased, and performed life saving measures on Susan Voigt, who was transported to the hospital. She is currently in critical condition, but stable. The Bartow Police Department asked PCSO for assistance in this investigation.



A BOLO (Be On the Look Out) notice was issued for the vehicle Joseph Voigt was driving, to all law enforcement agencies in Polk County and surrounding counties. At approximately 2:00 a.m., Voigt’s vehicle was spotted in Orlando on International Drive. The Orlando Police Department conducted a felony traffic stop on Voigt’s vehicle, and took him into custody. He is currently in the Orange County Jail, awaiting transport to the Polk County Jail.



PCSO deputies spoke to Voigt and he admitted to shooting both his father and mother. He said his father was upset with him about spending the majority of his time playing video games and “riding his ass” about making something of himself and getting a job.



Joseph Voigt’s criminal history includes arrests for firing a weapon in a residential area, and battery.



“Thanks to the rapid response of the Bartow Police Department this violent and dangerous suspect was quickly apprehended. They asked for our assistance and we were happy to oblige. My detectives will continue their thorough investigation into this crime to ensure Voigt will face the full consequences of his actions.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff





“We are deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless shooting. We sincerely appreciate the assistance provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department in this case, which led to the quick arrest of the suspect, Joseph Voigt. – Chief Stephen Walker, Bartow Police Department





The suspect is still in the Orange County Jail and will be transferred to the Polk County Jail at a later date.