Fifth Annual “Ho Ho Ho with the Po-Po” Is This Weekend – Free Public Event

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will host their fifth annual “Ho! Ho! Ho! with the Po-Po” on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, at the Northeast “North Pole” District Command Center in Davenport.

This a FREE Christmas event for the public that is put together by deputies and other staff members who work at the PCSO substation located at 1100 Dunson Road, just north of the I-4 and US 27 intersection.

“Our agency members have so much fun every year hosting this event for the families, and especially the children, of Polk County. We have some pretty amazing vendors too – they go all out to transform the area into a ‘Winter Wonderland’ and we hope you’re able to stop by and experience it.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Dozens of vendors will be set up, handing out cookies, candy canes, cocoa, and many more sweets, treats, and other freebies. There will be lots of photo opportunities as well.

Parking for the event will be east of the substation at Ridgeview Global Studies Academy, and a free shuttle service will be available for anyone who can’t make the short walk.