Rabid Bat Located In Lakeland

The fifth* case of rabies in Polk County this year has been confirmed in Lakeland.

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, a woman who lives on Palm Drive West in Lakeland found a dead bat in a bag among her children’s toys. Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officers responded and collected the bat, and initiated a rabies investigation.

The bat was sent to the State Laboratory in Tampa, where it tested positive for rabies. The family dog is vaccinated against rabies, and the Florida Department of Health in Polk County is handling the treatment of the owner for his rabies exposure.

“Luckily this family’s pet is vaccinated against this dangerous disease. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you come into contact with sick, injured, or deceased wildlife.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Please do not approach any animal which is acting in an unusual or suspicious manner. If you think you or your pet has had an “exposure,” please contact the PCSO Animal Control Section at 863.577.1762.

*The PCSO Public Information Office sends out news releases when citizens within the county are exposed to rabies. We sent a release in July about the third case of exposure within the county. The fourth case, which occurred after July, did not warrant a news release due to the fact that an infected bat originally found here was transported to a rehab facility out-of-county, where it later died, and tested positive for rabies.