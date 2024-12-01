Haines City Police Investigating Possible Murder Suicide Saturday Night

HAINES CITY, FL – The Haines City Police Department is currently investigating a death investigation that occurred within the Hammock Reserve subdivision within the city limits of Haines City.



On November 30, 2024, at approximately 9:51 PM, officers received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned family member who was at another location; stating they were contacted by their brother who was at his residence with his significant other, and was making suicidal statements.



When officers arrived on scene, a single gunshot was heard from within the residence. Haines City officers made forced entry into the residence and located one deceased male and one deceased female on the second story, both with apparent gunshot wounds.



At this time, it is believed this is an isolated incident related to the victims’ relationship. Other members of the household are accounted for and were not injured. There is no threat to the public.



This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released at a later time.