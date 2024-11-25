73.9 F
Winter Haven
Monday, November 25, 2024
PCFR Currently On Scene Of A Very Bad Structure Fire Off Pipes Road Near Alturas

1703

Shortly after 3:30pm on Monday afternoon emergency personnel received a call to an active structure fire on Pipes Road In Bartow. The area is very closed to Lake Garfield and Alturas. Up to 19 units were initially dispatched to the scene. Multiple units arrived to the scene and smoke & fire was visible.

The Polk County Fire Rescue advised shortly after they arrived that they had the fire under control. They also requested the Fire Marshal and the chaplain unit. They currently are keeping 11 units on scene, but dismissed most of the remaining units.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information is available.

