JC Reviews: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is the Most Okay-est Christmas Film Ever

Every year, new Christmas movies are released, all aiming to become the next big holiday film alongside such classics as A Christmas Carol, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Home Alone. This film certainly aspires to be one of them.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is based on the classic novel written by Barbara Robinson in 1972. The film is directed by Dallas Jenkins, the director of The Chosen, and released by the faith-based Kingdom Story Company.

As such, not only does this movie aspire to be the next great Christmas movie, but also the next great faith-based movie. But does The Best Christmas Pageant Ever live up to its name as “the best”? Or did it fail to meet such great expectations?

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever follows the story of Beth Bradley, a young girl whose mother is tasked with directing their town’s 75th annual Christmas pageant. However, shenanigans ensue when who should decide to volunteer for this year’s play than the Herdman siblings.

As Beth so eloquently explains in her opening narration: “The Herdmans were absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lied. They stole. They smoke cigars. They cuss and take the Lord’s name in vain.”

Will the Herdmans learn how to behave in time for the pageant? Or will their troublemaking antics make it the worst Christmas pageant ever? (Well, you can guess by the movie’s title how it eventually turns out.)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever certainly aspires to be the next great Christmas classic akin to A Christmas Story. It’s based on a classic holiday tale. It’s set in the nostalgic past. It’s filmed in a warm sepia tone. It’s narrated by a character detailing a humorous event from their childhood. It’s tile even has a similar font to that of A Christmas Story. And every shot is filled with as much holiday decor as humanly possible.

The premise is likewise promising enough. And the movie poster with a flaming Christmas tree certainly looks promising. Six siblings who are the worst of the worst volunteering for a local church pageant with the potential of wacky shenanigans ensuing. It’s like putting a pack of monkeys into a warehouse of bananas. You know things are not only going to go wrong but spectacularly and entertainingly.

However, for as bad as the Herdmans are built up to be, the worst we see them are in the opening montage of them causing chaos, all of which climaxes with them setting a shed on fire and watching while smoking cigars. Every other scene with them in it, while promising utter chaos, simply has them acting out like most children do.

Admittedly, the whole point of the film is about these children learning to be good by acting in a play about Jesus. Such character development certainly occurs, especially with the oldest sibling Imogen, who aspires to be an actress and sees the church play as an opportunity to do just that.

Also admittedly, this is the movie’s strongest appeal. The message is essentially that no one is “too bad” or “too far gone” to become a better person, and everyone has the opportunity to do just that with a little help from Jesus. In that regard, this Christian movie is certainly better than most other faith-based films like God’s Not Dead, which is less about faith and more about right-wing grievance politics.

Unfortunately, despite showing such promise, the movie essentially falls flat. By no means is the movie “bad”, but it’s also not “great” either. It’s rather bland and mild–or “mid” as the kids these days say. Sure, it has some humorous lines and moments, but nothing that would elicit more than a chuckle.

I compared this movie to A Christmas Story. It certainly aspires to emulate that film. However, what I feel it lacks are any iconic moments that really stand out. When you think of A Christmas Story, you think of Flick getting his tongue frozen to a flagpole, or Ralphie almost getting his eye shot out by his toy gun, or him getting his mouth washed out with soap after saying a curse word.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever doesn’t have any similar iconic moments that stand out. The most is the titular Christmas pageant at the very end, which, no spoilers, while mildly amusing, is also a bit of a mild letdown. Otherwise, this movie lacks any memorable moments that would make this film, well, memorable.

Overall, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a decent enough movie. By no means is it objectionable, and anyone of any age can watch it and gain some enjoyment. It’s okay, is what I’m saying. But the next best holiday classic it is not. Give it a watch, if you want. Just curb your expectations.