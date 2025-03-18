Welcome, World Travelers! Here’s What Disney World Attractions Will Be Closing (And When)

thumbnail Disney World Closings 1

by James Coulter

From the Muppets taking over a classic coaster in Hollywood Studios, to new Indiana Jones and Encanto rides coming to Animal Kingdom, to a whole villains-themed land being built in the Magic Kingdom, big changes are coming to Walt Disney World.

However, with these big changes also comes the closing of many old and beloved attractions Here’s what attractions will be closing this year and when they will close:

#1: Magic Kingdom

The good news is that the Magic Kingdom will see a massive expansion with the construction of both Cars and Villains-themed lands. The bad news is that these new lands will also see the removal of the iconic Rivers of America with the Tom Sawyer Island and Liberty Square Riverboat attractions.

thumbnail Disney World Closings 2

When exactly the river will be closed and drained to make way for the new lands has yet to be officially announced. However, the Disney Parks Blog has stated that: “Ahead of work revving into high gear next year, guests will have plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today.”

As of December 2024, Disney has submitted updated plans to the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) following the district’s Request for Additional Information (RAI) and is currently awaiting its approval. For now, the Rivers of America can be expected to close sometime later this year.

But the Rivers will not be the only Frontierland attraction to close. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad recently closed temporarily for refurbishment, with an expected opening sometime next year in 2026.

Also, in Liberty Square, the Hall of Presidents show had likewise closed temporarily for refurbishment and is scheduled to re-open sometime later this year.

#2: Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A new Latin America-themed land has been proposed for the park with attractions based on Encanto and Indiana Jones. The new land will replace Dinoland USA along with its attractions including The Boneyard play area and the iconic Dinosaur thrill ride.

thumbnail Disney World Closings 4

So far, TriceraTop Spin, along with smaller attractions like Fossil Fun Games and Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, have already shut down as of this January. Several more attractions are slated for closure throughout the year, with the Dinosaur ride slated to close in 2026.

Meanwhile, the It’s Tough to Be A Bug 4-D show located in the Tree of Life will close its doors on Mar. 17 to make way for its replacement, Zootopia: Better Together. Kali River Rapids has also closed temporarily and is set to re-open sometime this spring.

#3: Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It’s finally time to stop the music. It’s time to dim the lights. And it’s almost time to meet the Muppets one last time before they close the doors to their iconic MuppetVision 3D show.

thumbnail Disney World Closings 3

Both MuppetVision 3D and the adjoining themed restaurant PizzeRizzo are scheduled to close permanently on June 7. The area will be rethemed and renovated into the new Monster Inc.-themed land, which will include a suspended roller coaster.

As for the Muppets, they are set to make their new home at Rock n Roller Coaster, which will be rethemed to the Muppets’ band, The Electric Mayhem. While this means Rock n Roller Coaster featuring Aerosmith will be set to close, no official closure date has been announced.