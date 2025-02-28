Exciting Events Happening in Polk County This Weekend Feb 28-March 2

By Kip Kirchberg

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Polk County, Florida? From vibrant festivals to classic car shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Check out these top events happening on March 1-2, 2025!

Lake Wales Mardi Gras

📅 Date: February 28 – March 1, 2025

📍 Location: Lake Wales, FL

🎭 What’s Happening: Enjoy a family-friendly Mardi Gras celebration with a colorful parade, live music, delicious food, and fun-filled festivities. This annual event is expected to draw over 20,000 attendees, making it one of the biggest celebrations in the area.

Community Fest Winter Haven

📅 Date: March 1, 2025

⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 Location: Downtown Winter Haven

🎉 What’s Happening: This free family-friendly festival offers live entertainment, food vendors, games, interactive activities, and local business showcases. Kids will love the character meet-and-greets, making it a great outing for the whole family.

Lake Wales Car Show

📅 Date: March 1, 2025

⏰ Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 Location: Stuart Ave., Downtown Lake Wales

🚗 What’s Happening: Car enthusiasts will enjoy an afternoon filled with antique, custom, and classic cars and trucks on display. Whether you’re a collector or just love admiring vintage vehicles, this is a must-see event.

Bloomin’ Arts Festival

Bartow Blooming Arts

📅 Date: March 1-2, 2025

📍 Location: Bartow, FL

🎨 What’s Happening: One of Bartow’s most anticipated events, this juried fine arts festival showcases over 100 talented artists. Attendees can enjoy food vendors, a classic car show, quilt exhibits, student artwork, and a hands-on art tent for kids.

Dirt Days Spring: Best Buds! (Symbiotic Relationships)

📅 Date: March 1, 2025

📍 Location: Polk’s Nature Discovery Center

🌿 What’s Happening: If you love nature and learning about the environment, this educational event focuses on fascinating symbiotic relationships in the natural world. Great for families and nature lovers alike!

Plan Your Weekend Fun!

With so many exciting events happening across Polk County, there’s no shortage of entertainment. Whether you’re in the mood for live music, art, cars, or nature, there’s an event for you. Be sure to check official event websites or organizers for any updates before heading out.