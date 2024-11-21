Thanksgiving Holiday Waste Collection Schedule

Bartow, Fla. (November 21, 2024) – In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, there will be no curbside residential collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Residential collection services scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28, will take place on Friday. Friday services will take place on Saturday. A one-day delay will occur for each day of the week following the holiday. This includes furniture and appliance collection. Collection services for Monday through Wednesday will proceed as scheduled.

The North Central Landfill and the North Central Transfer Station will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving Day. They will re-open Friday, Nov. 29.

For more information on the holiday schedule and closures, visit https://www.polk-county.net/services/polk-county-solid-waste/#holidays.