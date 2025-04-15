Polk County Officials Enact Burn Ban

Bartow, Fla. (April 15, 2025) — As Polk County continues experiencing dry weather conditions due to a prolonged lack of rainfall, Polk County officials issued a burn ban effective April 15. The ban includes unincorporated Polk County.

The burn ban is determined using the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI). The KBDI is a continuous reference scale, ranging from 0 to 800. It assesses the moisture content from no moisture deficiency (0) to maximum drought conditions (800) of the soil. This helps predict the potential for wildfires.

Utilizing the KBDI, the process of a burn ban begins once more than 50% of the county reaches 500 on the index. Polk County’s current daily reading is 55% over the 500 benchmark with a countywide average of 503.

The burn ban prohibits:

• Campfires;

• Bonfires;

• Unpermitted controlled burns;

• Burning yard and household trash;

• Burning construction debris;

• Burning organic debris;

• Igniting fireworks; and

• Noncommercial burning of materials other than for religious or ceremonial purposes, in which case they must be contained in a barbecue grill or barbecue pit, and the total fuel area cannot exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

“In an abundance of caution and after looking at all the information provided, we have decided it is necessary that we issue a burn ban,” said Polk County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “We are experiencing widespread dry conditions across Polk County that leads to the increased potential for wildfires. So, to minimize the risk and help ensure the safety of all Polk County residents and visitors along with our public safety members, we ask you to be a good neighbor and adhere to the ban while it is in effect .”

Anyone who refuses to comply or violates this burn ban shall be in violation of Polk County Ordinance 08-015 and can be punished by a fine not to exceed $500 or by imprisonment not to exceed 60 days in the county jail or both.

Polk County officials may repeal the burn ban when deemed safe.