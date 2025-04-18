Sheriff Grady Judd to Brief Media on Arrests of Illegal Alien Gang Members in Polk County

WINTER HAVEN — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. this morning, Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven.

The briefing will address the arrests of an organized group of gang members and affiliates who have been linked to a series of crimes, including robbery, in and around Polk County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all individuals arrested are in the country illegally, and their charges have been enhanced due to their immigration status.

All suspects are currently in custody and are being held on ICE detainers. Further details are expected during the media briefing.