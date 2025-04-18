73.9 F
Winter Haven
Friday, April 18, 2025
Carl Fish
Carl Fish
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Sheriff Grady Judd to Brief Media on Arrests of Illegal Alien Gang Members in Polk County

920

WINTER HAVEN — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. this morning, Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven.

The briefing will address the arrests of an organized group of gang members and affiliates who have been linked to a series of crimes, including robbery, in and around Polk County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all individuals arrested are in the country illegally, and their charges have been enhanced due to their immigration status.

All suspects are currently in custody and are being held on ICE detainers. Further details are expected during the media briefing.

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.