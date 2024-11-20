24 Yr Old Mom Killed In Bartow Crash Tuesday Night

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in unincorporated Bartow around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, November 19, 2024, involving a semi tractor-trailer and an SUV. The driver of the SUV was killed. Preliminary details are as follows:

The 24-year-old female driver of a 2013 Honda CRV appears to have been heading south in the right lane on US Hwy 17 and going straight through the intersection with Ernest Smith Blvd. despite having a red light. At the same time, a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck with an attached empty trailer was stopped at the red light on US Hwy 17 southbound, in the same lane. The Honda crashed into the rear of the stopped semi, causing significant damage and intrusion into the SUV. It rotated 90 degrees to the west and came to a stop in the right turn lane of Hwy 17.

The driver of the Honda and her passenger, her 2-year-old daughter (she will be two on Dec. 4th), had to be extricated from the vehicle. Due to her age, the child was airlifted to Tampa but appears to have suffered very minor injuries and is expected to recover. Her mother was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The 36-year-old driver of the semi was not injured. Everyone involved was properly restrained within their respective vehicles.



The investigation is ongoing and the roadway was shut down for approximately four hours.