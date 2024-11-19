Three Polk County Commissioners Sworn In

BARTOW, Fla. (November 19, 2024) – Bill Braswell, Michael Scott and Becky Troutman were sworn in as Polk County commissioners during today’s investiture ceremony at the Polk County Administration building. Braswell and Troutman were sworn in by Stacy M. Butterfield, CPA, Polk County’s Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. Scott was sworn in by Daniel F. Pilka, Esq.

Braswell, who represents District 3, was reelected to his third term on Nov. 5 after facing no opposition. Scott claimed the District 5 seat in the Republican primary for his first term. Troutman claimed about 63% of the votes in the general election to become the District 1 commissioner.

Additionally, Rick Wilson was selected to succeed Braswell as board chair. Martha Santiago will serve as vice chair during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Braswell retired from the Air Force after 22 years of service. Veterans’ issues and veteran services are a priority for him. As a blueberry farmer, Braswell says he understands the significance of urbanization of agricultural lands as Polk County continues to grow and the need for a balanced approach to planning and development. Water quality and water conservation are also a priority for Braswell.

Scott is a Polk County native. He attended the University of South Florida, earning a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, a master’s in Civil Engineering and a master’s in Engineering Management. As a commissioner, Scott plans to focus on providing a better roadmap for growth of the county, preserving the county’s rural areas, providing residents with more transparency regarding upcoming developments and optimizing county operations to provide value to all residents.

Troutman manages two businesses, one specializing in school psychology and one in interior decorating. The Lakeland resident also has worked as an educator, a school psychologist and a realtor. As a commissioner, Troutman plans to pursue partnerships and foster economic growth, guide intentional growth aligned with Polk County’s identity, preserve land and natural resources for future generations, keep residents and businesses safe and manage infrastructure to provide efficiency.