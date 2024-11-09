Polk County Deputy Involved Shooting Leaves One Suspect Dead & Victim Hospitalized

The Officer-Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) task force for the 10th Judicial Circuit is investigating a deputy-involved shooting and violent domestic battery investigation that occurred on Saturday, November 9, 2024.



At approximately 6:50 AM, PCSO was dispatched to a domestic battery call in the Eagle Lake area of Polk County. The victim, a 61-year-old female, reported that she was being violently beaten by her husband, Charles Franklin Edwards Jr. (DOB 1/3/1972). The 9-1-1 operator could hear Edwards beating the victim, and the victim was begging the operator for help.



When D/S Christopher Johnston arrived on scene, he heard the victim screaming for help. When he went inside, he saw the suspect attacking the victim with a large hammer. Johnston gave multiple commands to Edwards to drop the weapon and surrender, which he ignored. D/S Johnston then deployed his Taser. The suspect pulled out the Taser probes and aggressively ran towards D/S Johnston with the hammer raised and attempted to strike our deputy. D/S Johnston was forced to shoot at the violent and enraged suspect who was struck at least two times. Deputies performed life-saving measures until Polk County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene.



Both the suspect and victim were transported to the hospital. The suspect was declared deceased at the hospital. The victim is being treated for significant injuries and is expected to survive.



Charles Edwards Jr. has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2003 in the states of Tennessee, Michigan, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. His prior charges include:

Possession with intent to sell narcotics (WV, MI and TN)

Resisting arrest (MI)

Assault (MI x2)

Tampering with evidence (MI)

Obstructing law enforcement (MI)

Escape/flight from law enforcement (MI)



“Domestic violence calls are one of the most dangerous situations law enforcement officers respond to. This is a sobering reminder of how dangerous domestic violence calls can end. This violent, enraged suspect was intent on killing his wife and was prevented from doing so by our deputy. We are praying for the victim to recover from her significant injuries.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff



D/S Johnston has been with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for 7 years.



Per standard protocol, there are four investigations currently underway: an independent investigation by the 10th Judicial Circuit’s Officer Involved Deadly Incident (OIDI) Task Force; an internal investigation by the PCSO Administrative Investigations Unit; the Polk County Medical Examiner conducts the autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death; and all investigative findings are forwarded to the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office for their investigation and review.