Polk Deputy’s Investigating Two Vehicle Crash That Left One Man Dead On Hwy 27

A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning, November 3, 2024, in the Four Corners area of Davenport.

Polk County Fire Rescue and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 8:33am to the crash scene on US 27 at Poitras Road Two.

The 84-year old male driver of a 2021 Ford EcoSport SUV suffered blunt force trauma and internal injuries from the crash. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Osceola County, but passed away during emergency surgery.

The other driver, a 27-year old male, was treated at the scene. He was the driver of a 2018 Mazda sedan.

Based on evidence and witness statements, the preliminary investigation found that the Ford was northbound on US 27 and attempted to make a left turn (west) onto Poitras Two Road.

While making the turn, the Ford crossed into the path of the oncoming Mazda which was heading south on US 27.

Both men were apparently wearing their seatbelts.

The southbound lanes of US 27 were closed for approximately three and a half hours.

The crash remains under investigation