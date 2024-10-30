Small Plane Forced To Land On US Hwy 17 Near Bartow

This morning around 11:05 a.m., the small replica war plane seen here was being flown to the Bartow Airbase from Fort Myers by 45-year-old Robert Mosier of Winter Haven, when the engine began to lose power. Mosier, who is a commercial pilot but also works part-time moving small planes from one place to another, was hired to bring the plane to Bartow for an inspection before being sold (I do not have the plane owner information).

Mosier saw that there was room enough on the highway with little to no traffic to safely make an emergency landing on U.S. Hwy 17 near Homeland Garfield Road in Bartow; he then maneuvered the plane into the grass median so that it would not impact traffic. He was not injured.