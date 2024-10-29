Polk Woman Facing Two Counts Of Attempted Murder After Trying To Burn Two Women Alive In Home

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Ashley Nichole Bryant, of unincorporated Winter Haven, after she allegedly tried to burn to women alive in their home. According to PCSO reports Bryant is accused of trying to set a bag of leaves on fire and shoving it under the home of two women. Bryant is currently in Polk County jail awaiting psychological evaluation.

The following is a redacted, but unedited portion of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions. A suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.) :

On October 16, 2024, I, Detective Buinovsky was requested by Central Bravo to respond to REDACTED in reference to an arson.

While on scene, I learned on October 16, 2024 the suspect, Ashley Bryant came over to the victims, REDACTED (victim 1) and REDACTED (victim 2) residence and attempted to set their residence on fire. While at the residence the suspect collected a black garbage bag with leaves inside of it and brought it over to the incident location, then place the bag underneath the residence.

While the bag was underneath the residence the suspect used her lighter to catch the bag of leaves on fire. Victim 1 and victim 2 could smell smoke coming from outside the residence. Victim 2 exited the residence and immediately recognized the suspect with a lighter in her hand.

Victim 2 then removed the bag of leaves from underneath the house and went back inside to tell Victim 1 to call law enforcement. Victim 2 then walked back outside and observed the bag of leaves back under the residence with smoke emitting from the bag. Again vickm 2 observed the suspect outside of the residence.

It should be noted that victim 1 and victim 2 were inside the residence at the time the suspect set the bag of leaves on fire underneath the residence.

It was also learned that two days prior, the suspect was over at Victims 1 and 2’s residence and she intentionally set the trash bin on fire causing it to burn and be destroyed. The trash bin was next to and against the residence on the East side or the home.

Victim 1 stated the suspect was not invited over and that she has been over a few times the last couple days. Victim 1 stated she did not want the suspect over at the house however the suspect keeps coming over to the house. This incident and past incidents caused victim 1 and 2 to have substantial emotional distress for no legitimate purpose.

The suspect told the victims after she set the trash bin on fire that she would be back to set the house on fire.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Central District substation to be interviewed. The suspect was read her Miranda warning from my agency issued Miranda card. The suspect verbally stated she understood her rights. Post Miranda, the suspect admitted to coming over to the residence and knew Victim 1 was inside the residence. The suspect stated she intentionally tried to burn down the house with the victims inside to teach them a lesson.

Video footage was collected which shows the suspect placing a bag underneath the residence and lighting it on fire. The video also shows a flame coming from the bag. The suspect puts the bag underneath the residence on two separate occasions.

Through my investigation. I determined probable cause has been established to charge the defendant with violation of FSS 782.051. Attempted Felony Murder (two counts). FSS 810.02 (3) (A) Occupied Residential Burglary. FSS 784.048 (3). Aggravated Stalking (two counts) and First Degree Arson (two counts).