Saturday, October 26, 2024
Westbound Traffic Near Interstate 4 & Hwy 27 Completely Shutdown Due To Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a multiple vehicle crash involving injuries currently shutting down Interstate 4 westbound at Mile Marker 55. This would be near the Hwy 27 exit.

At this time 4:15pm they have all westbound lanes blocked for medical helicopter evacuation.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:50pm and the Polk County Fire Rescue has 3 ambulances and 3 fire trucks currently on scene.

This again is a FHP call and we imagine we won’t get much more details unless it results in a fatality. We will update if more information becomes available.

Traffic Cam Footage At Interstate 4 Hwy 27 at 4pm
