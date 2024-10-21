This Young Barrel-Racing Prodigy Has Won 16 Buckles. She’s Set to Win Another at an Upcoming Championship

hayleigh rodgers

by James Coulter

Hayleigh Rodgers has won more than 16 buckles, along with halters, saddles, and cash, at horse racing tournaments across the nation and state. She’s set to win yet another award at her next competition later this month.

Rodgers will be traveling to Perry, GA at the end of the month for the 2024 National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Open World Championship. She plans on competing in the first two rounds, and if she qualifies, she will be able to compete in the finals.

Last year, she won the 2023 NBHA 3D Youth World Championship. She plans to win again this year. She has been practicing with her horse three times a week, competing in smaller shows across the state, and taking her horse to medical checkups with the veterinarian, dentist, and chiropractor.

Rodgers was inspired to get involved with barrel racing after attending a barrel race with her grandmother to watch a friend compete. “I knew right when I watched the first girl run that it was something I was interested in,” she said. “Ever since then, I was interested in riding and I never quit.”

As for her upcoming competition, Rodgers is a mix of excited and nervous. She owes her success to her support system, including her mother and grandmother, her coach, Holly Calhoun, and her sponsors including the Daily Ridge.

“None of this would be possible without them,” she boasted.

The 2024 NBHA Open World Championship will be hosted on Tue. Oct. 27 – to Sat. Nov. 2, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, GA.

To learn how to support Hayleigh Rodgers and her family, please contact her or her mother Stephanie Randall on Facebook.

Hayleigh Rodgers recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss her upcoming trip and her preparations. Listen to the episode on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-45-haunted-jails-barrel-racing