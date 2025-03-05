Polk County Director of Human Resources (HR) and Equity Out After Receiving Criticism For Poor Performance

In early 2025, Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell publicly criticized Kandis Baker-Buford, the county’s Director of Human Resources and Equity, over unresolved deficiencies identified in efficiency studies conducted in 2017 and 2024. Braswell expressed frustration that these issues had not been addressed and advocated for a management overhaul of the HR department. Subsequently it has been confirmed that Baker-Buford is no longer with the county. We don’t know what occurred specifically in her no longer being with the county.

Editors Note: We don’t know if she resigned, retired or was terminated.

The Daily Ridge News reached out to Amber Smith, Communications Division Director, for comment and this was her response: “I can confirm that Kandis Buford is no longer employed with Polk County. We do not comment on personnel issues.”.

Editors Note: It is our understanding that Baker-Buford has been gone since Monday February 24th, however as you can see from the previous quote the county will not elaborate on her departure.

After the criticism, in response, Baker-Buford through a Lakeland Ledger article refuted Braswell’s accusations, suggesting that his criticisms were racially motivated. She received support from the NAACP, which argued that the criticisms failed to acknowledge the systemic challenges she faced. The Ledger article also pointed out how Braswell denied any racial bias, maintaining that his concerns were solely about the department’s performance and the need for effective leadership to implement necessary changes.

This exchange highlights the complexities in addressing organizational deficiencies, where performance critiques intersect with discussions about diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Baker-Buford, serving as the Director of Human Resources (HR) and Equity for Polk County, Florida, has been the focal point of various criticisms over her 26 years of service, particularly concerning her management practices and involvement in contentious personnel decisions within the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).

2017 Whistleblower Lawsuit

In 2017, Dr. Nancy King, the former medical director for Polk County, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the county, alleging retaliatory termination after she raised concerns about the hiring of a firefighter deemed medically unfit. The lawsuit named several county officials, including Baker-Buford, accusing them of overriding standard medical clearance procedures to advance a diversity initiative. Dr. King contended that Baker-Buford’s involvement led to the hiring of an unqualified candidate, compromising public safety and exposing the county to potential liabilities.

2024 Efficiency Study and HR Management Concerns

In 2024, an efficiency study highlighted ongoing deficiencies within Polk County’s HR department, many of which had been previously identified in a 2017 report but remained unaddressed. Braswell said a “management shakeup” was needed. “You have department heads who feel like they can’t get anything done.”

“For an individual to stonewall an operation of 2,200 people is just unacceptable,” Braswell said. “If it was in any private business, a lack of efficiency gets flushed out of the door real quick.”

Allegations of Retaliation and Hostile Work Environment

A former employee, Ashly Woosypiti, came to the commission and said she was reportedly fired for gossiping, falsifying county records and interfering with an investigation, but none of the accusations were found to be true.

“The reason why the commissioners have to get involved is because I and many, many other Board of County Commission employees have taken their complaints of harassment, hostile working place, hostile work environment and other racial complaints to the county manager’s office and unfortunately nothing was done about it,”

Editors Note: Allegations were reportedly investigated against Baker-Buford by Equal Opportunity administrator Richard Bradford, who happened to work as a subordinate under Baker- Buford.

Support from Community Organization

Despite the criticisms, Baker-Buford has received backing from various community organizations, including the NAACP. In response to Commissioner call for a management shakeup, supporters argued that Baker-Buford has been committed to promoting diversity and equity within the county’s workforce. They contended that some of the criticisms directed at her were unfounded and failed to acknowledge the systemic challenges she faced.