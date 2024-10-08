Hurricane Milton Moving Toward Coast at 12mph with Max Sustained Winds of 145 mph

National Hurricane Center – HURRICANE AND STORM SURGE WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA… …RESIDENTS IN FLORIDA ARE URGED TO USE TODAY TO PREPARE FOR MILTON’S ARRIVAL AND EVACUATE IF TOLD TO DO SO BY LOCAL OFFICIALS.

For your reference:

Category One: Winds 74 to 95 miles per hour (mph)

Category Two: Winds 96 to 110 mph

Category Three: Winds 111 to 130 mph

Category Four: Winds 131 to 155 mph

Category Five: Winds greater than 155 mph

﻿﻿﻿Damaging hurricane-force winds and a life-threatening storm surge with destructive waves are expected across portions of the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula today.

﻿﻿﻿Milton is expected to grow in size and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. A large area of destructive storm surge will occur along parts of the west coast of Florida. This is an extremely life-threatening situation and residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate immediately if told to do so.

﻿﻿﻿Devastating hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the west coast of Florida, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Milton is forecast to remain a hurricane as it crosses the Florida Peninsula and life-threatening hurricane-force winds, especially in gusts, are expected to spread inland across the peninsula. Preparations to protect life and property in the warning areas should be complete by tonight.

﻿﻿﻿Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to impact portions of Florida well ahead of Milton through early Thursday.

This rainfall brings the risk of life-threatening flash, urban and aerial flooding along with moderate to major river flooding. Flooding will be exacerbated in areas where coastal and inland flooding combine to increase the overall threat.