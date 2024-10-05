Sandbag Fill Stations For The City Residents Of Haines City

Beginning Sunday, the City of Haines City will provide two sandbag fill sites that will open from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM in preparation for the approaching inclement weather.

The fill site locations will be at the Haines City Public Infrastructure Department located at 300 N. 5th St. and the Larry Parrish Baseball Complex at 2401 E. Johnson Ave (please use Google Maps).

A maximum of ten (10) sandbags will be provided to each household. Sandbags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For any additional information please contact Public Works at (863) 289-4352.