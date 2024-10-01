Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Arrest Poinciana Man For Animal Cruelty

Polk County Sheriff Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested and charged Lanoris Parker, DOB 7/11/1974, of 2299 Rock Drive in Poinciana (Kissimmee mailing address) with multiple felonies for neglect and abuse of dogs on a piece of property he rented in Polk County, as well as having an unpermitted landfill.

The rental property where he kept the dogs is on Sylvan Ramble Road in Davenport. The property owner contacted PCSO when she noticed several dogs in cages who did not appear to be healthy. Parker does not live on the property. When deputies arrived they located two deceased dogs in crates, and several other dogs in extremely poor conditions. They contacted the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit, who responded and initiated an investigation. The following are excerpts from the affidavits:

Two deceased dogs were located in crates. These two dogs were beginning to decompose however all ribs were visible. A total of nine other dogs (alive) were located on the property. Three of these dogs were unable to stand or walk and in extreme medical distress. Based on these conditions, all of the animals on the property were immediately seized, pursuant to F.S. 828.073, and transported to Polk County Animal Control for emergency treatment. It was noted there was no food present in any of the dog kennels and most did not contain any water.

Dr. Kerry Jackson, DVM, examined the nine dogs at Animal Control, each of which performed 1/9 on the Purina Body Condition Score, indicating ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones, and no discernable body fat with obvious muscle loss.

In Doctor Jackson’s professional opinion, the starvation of the two deceased dogs, and condition of the remaining dogs resulted in the cruel death or excessive and repeated infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering. I determined the suspect committed nine (9) counts of aggravated animal cruelty. The suspect also committed animal neglect by confining the dogs without sufficient quantity of good and wholesome food and water.

﻿The three previously mentioned dogs that were unable to stand or walk succumbed to their injuries.

PCSO Environmental Crimes detectives also responded to the scene to investigate the multiple environmental hazards, including well over 400 pounds and 500 cubic feet of solid wastes, dilapidated structures, metal waste, and multiple containers holding congealed water allowing the breeding of mosquitoes and larvae. There was a burn pile in the center of the yard measuring 5 feet wide, 10 feet long, and 2 feet high, and no active burn permit was issued for that property. For these crimes, Parker is charged with:

Operating an unpermitted landfill (M1) – $1,000 bond

Burning without a permit (M2) – $250 bond

Keeping a nuisance injurious to health (M2) – $250 bond

When detectives arrived at Parker’s Poinciana/Kissimmee home to place him under arrest, they found seven dogs there. Six were confined to crates inside a garage with no air movement, no water, and no food. A second investigation was initiated at this house, and all seven of those dogs were seized. Six of those were also severely and criminally neglected.

Parker’s animal cruelty charges are:

15 counts felony animal cruelty (F3) – $5,000 bond each

2 counts confining animal without sufficient food/water (M1) – $2,000 bond each

He’s being held in the Polk County Jail on $80,500 bond.

“The horrific abuse and neglect that these animals suffered is too awful for words and the photos don’t even adequately describe how much pain these dogs were in, not to mention the conditions, sights, and smells that our detectives were exposed to. Lanoris Parker is being held accountable for these crimes, and we will do everything in our power to ensure he never owns animals again.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff