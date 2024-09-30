Polk County Household Waste & Yard Waste Changes Coming October 1st



Effective Tuesday, Oct. 1, Polk County Solid Waste will collect household waste and yard waste on the same day. Yard waste and household waste can be collected by the same truck. If you are a residential customer of unincorporated Polk, this may affect your collection days. Your collection days may also be changing. Most yard waste and residential waste guidelines will remain the same. Yard waste within the guidelines listed below may be mixed with residential waste. Yard waste in personal containers, bags and bundles will still be collected separately so that it can be ground up and used as landfill cover and free mulch for residents.

For more information, including your scheduled collection day, visit www.polkwastewise.net or www.polk-county.net/services/polk-county-solid-waste/waste-collection-update/