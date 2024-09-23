23 Yr Old Polk County Man Facing Federal Charges Of Armed Carjacking & Robbery In Davenport

For Immediate Release

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida

Tampa, Florida – United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Armoni Moody (23, Davenport) with carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. If convicted on all counts, Moody faces a minimum mandatory penalty of seven years, up to life, in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Moody that the United States intends to forfeit a SCCY firearm and assorted rounds of ammunition, which are alleged to have been used in the commission of the offense.

According to the indictment, on June 12, 2024, Moody used a firearm to commit a carjacking during which he took a vehicle from the victim with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm. Prior to the offense, Moody had previously been convicted of robbery with a weapon on May 13, 2021. Therefore, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeff Chang.

Editors Note: The carjacking & robbery followed an attempted marijuana buy! The suspect was supposed to sell the drugs to the victim. Here is a quote from the arrest affidavit – “The suspect tells the victim the marijuana is going to be $55, and the victim gives the suspect the money, at which time the suspect produces a handgun and holds it to the victim’s head, stating, “Yeah, this is a robbery ima need all that if you don’t give it up ima shoot you.”

