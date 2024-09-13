Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Resigns Following Critical Report

Bartow, Fla. (September 13, 2024) — County Manager Bill Beasley has accepted the resignation of Hezedean A. Smith, DM, effective Monday, September 30, 2024. Smith’s resignation follows release of a report commissioned by the Board of County Commissioners that reviewed management of the Fire Rescue Division (PCFR).

“After meeting twice with Fire Chief Smith and Deputy County Manager Joe Halman, I have placed Chief Hezedean Smith on two weeks of Administrative Leave, which will precede his resignation,” said Beasley.

In February 2024, Allen, Norton & Blue, P.A. (Tallahassee) was hired by the Board to review the work environment across the PCFR Division. It is important to note that this was a review, and not an investigation, as defined by the Florida Firefighters’ Bill of Rights. The Report outlined numerous challenges and recommended the County Manager review alleged management issues.

“I take the challenges and frustrations expressed by members of our fire rescue division to heart and want to assure our employees that Polk County wants to create a high-performing, highly valued culture within the Fire Rescue operation,” Beasley said. “Our focus is to immediately consider necessary changes to achieve that goal.”

Hezedean Smith began employment with Polk County on November 7, 2022. His annual salary was $168,096.22.