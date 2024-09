Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the tragic details related to a 17-year old; Collin Griffith of Port Charlotte, murdering his mother, 39-year old Catherine Griffith, also of Port Charlotte, in Polk County (unincorporated Auburndale). The homicide occurred Sunday evening. Collin Griffith has been arrested and is in custody.

News briefing 2:00 p.m. today at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in Winter Haven.