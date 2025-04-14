Auburndale Woman on Probation Arrested for Attempted Murder After Running Over Victim in Jealous Rage

Polk County Sheriff Office Press Release

An Auburndale woman who is on probation was arrested for attempted murder and other charges after intentionally running over another woman with her car after seeing the victim walking with the suspect’s estranged husband.

On April 10, 2025, PCSO detectives obtained a warrant for 41-year old Christdon Reese, charging her with Attempted First Degree murder (F1), Trespassing (M1), and Violation of Probation (M2). Detectives located Reese early the next morning, April 11th, on Tower Manor Circle East, took her into custody, and booked her into the Polk County Jail.

On April 10, 2025, the victim and her boyfriend walked to the Circle K store located at 4950 U.S. Hwy 92 East in Auburndale and purchased a few items. As they were walking across Old Dixie Hwy to go to a friend’s house, the boyfriend (who is Reese’s estranged husband) spotted Reese driving past them heading south on Old Dixie Hwy in her white Volkswagen Jetta. Reese then used the parking lot of the nearby Family Dollar store to make a U-turn and head north, accelerating quickly in their direction. The victim began to run down a driveway and Reese pursued her, striking her with her car. Reese then turned around in the driveway and fled north on Old Dixie Hwy at a high rate of speed.

The video surveillance system at the Circle K captured Reese making the U-turn to head back towards the victim.

The victim was transported by Polk County Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where X-rays revealed two spinal fractures; she is anticipated to recover. During the investigation, the resident at the home on Old Dixie Hwy told deputies that Reese did not have permission to be on his property, so she was additionally charged with trespassing.

“Domestic related calls are some of the worst calls to which we respond. When people allow their emotions to take over it can result in injury or even death. This victim was injured but luckily she survived the ordeal. Christdon Reese needs to learn how to control her temper, and maybe some cooling off in the jail will help.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Deputies learned that Reese has been on probation for a retail theft charge in Osceola County since 2023, so she was additionally charged with violation of probation.