Auburndale’s Public Utilities Director charged by the PCSO after he neglected his two dogs

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Auburndale man Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and charged him with animal cruelty for neglecting to care for his two dogs.

37-year old Bradford Thomas was booked-in at the Polk County Jail and charged with Animal Cruelty (M1) and Aggravated Animal Cruelty (F3). Thomas is the Public Utilities Director for the City of Auburndale.

The PCSO was contacted by Auburndale Police Department after they were made aware of a dog that was starving and in poor condition.

A detective from the PCSO’s Animal Cruelty Investigations responded to the residence on Diamond Ridge Drive in Auburndale Tuesday afternoon, and made contact with Mr. Thomas and his two dogs.

The dogs were a female Great Dane named Stella (approximately 8.5-years old) and a female Terrier mix named Bella (approximately 18 to 20-years old).

The detective noted that Stella was severely emaciated, had multiple abrasions and scabs, was covered with fleas, and was suffering from severe pododermatitis (also known as bumblefoot) on all four paws. She also appeared to be in severe pain. Records show that Stella has not received any veterinary care since 2020, even though she was in horrible physical condition.

Bella was suffering from severe flea dermatitis on her back with hair loss.

The dogs were also examined by Dr. Kerry Jackson, DVM, who concluded that Stella weighed just 60.8 pounds, which is about half of what she should weigh. Her Body Condition Score (BCS) was 1/9.

Dr. Jackson concluded that Bella weighed 10.6 pounds and had a BCS of 2/9.

Both dogs were voluntarily surrendered to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the PCSO’s Animal Control facility for treatment.

“The dogs and their former owner will be getting the attention they need and deserve. For Bradford Thomas, this behavior is absolutely unacceptable. It is incomprehensible that someone in his capacity as a senior manager in a reputable and responsible local government would do something like this—starving and causing such pain for an innocent animal. We will do everything we can to hold him criminally responsible. We will also do everything we can to get these dogs healthy and thriving. They are off to a good start—we pray it’s not too late and they respond to medical treatment, nourishment, and love.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Since beginning treatment at Animal Control yesterday, Stella has increased her weight by 6.8 pounds with proper feeding and hydration.

Any inquiries regarding Mr. Thomas’ employment status should be directed to the City of Auburndale.