Polk County Officials Discontinuing Curbside Recycling Program

polk county

BY ANITA TODD, Special Articles

POLK COUNTY – After more than 20 years, Polk County officials said that because of increasing costs globally, they are discontinuing the curbside recycling program beginning Oct. 1. The good news is recycling will still be available.

“With the global market collapse, there was a high degree of focus on the purity of recyclable materials,” said Dale Henderson, Polk County Solid Waste Director.

The “purity” of recyclables can be degraded easily. “It is very easy for recyclable material to become contaminated,” said Jeff Foley, Public and Media Relations Officer, Polk County Communications Division. “For example, if a soda bottle still has soda left inside or a pizza box has grease, those things are contaminated. Those soiled items can even impact other things in the bin.”

After Oct. 1, residents who still want to recycle after the county discontinues curbside collection will be able to do so at the Landfill.

Residents with an additional trash receptacle specifically for recycling may now use that can for regular and yard waste. Household and yard waste will be collected on the same day.

Some residents will also experience an additional change in their collection days. According to a press release, while FCC Environmental will continue collection operations in western Polk County, new hauler GFL Environmental, along with PCSW, will replace Advanced to the east beginning Oct. 1. GFL will cover the northern portion of the zone while PCSW will cover the southern portion. (see map)

Orange stickers have already been placed on household waste containers with the new collection days.

Residents who want to recycle after Oct. 1 are welcome to take their items to the North Central Landfill Recycling Area, 7425 De Castro Road, Auburndale.

With the change in services, the Polk County Waste & Recycling Division will become the Polk County Solid Waste Division on Oct. 1.

Unincorporated Polk County encompasses all residents who do not live within the city limits.

For more information on any of the services, visit www.polk-county.net.