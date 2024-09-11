Polk County Fire Chief Accused Of Using The N-Word & Using The Term “Cracker” Investigation Reveals

By Carl Fish

A recent independent investigation into the Polk County Fire Rescue, requested by the Polk County Commission, has revealed several allegations, particularly concerning the department’s fire chief. Dr. Hezedean A. Smith is the current Fire Chief of Polk County Fire Rescue in Florida. Appointed in 2022, Dr. Smith was expected to bring a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various fire rescue positions prior to this. He was also celebrated as the first Black fire chief in the county’s history.

Additionally, he is the COO of Global Emergency Services Consulting Group, LLC, and an adjunct assistant professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Chief Smith also recently published an article for the International City/County Management Association titled: Exploring Diversity and Meritocracy in the Fire Service . In the article he writes “In today’s public safety profession (fire and emergency medical services), fostering inclusivity and equitable practices has become imperative for effective service delivery to the community and organizational development. As part of a professional development cohort, I had the opportunity to conduct a quantitative study that explored the correlation between diversity fatigue and meritocracy within the profession.”

In the report recently released by the Polk County Commission several allegations have been made that do not appear to show Chief Smith fostering inclusivity and equitable practices.

Editors Note: Please remember the following are not comments or assertions by the author of this article or the DailyRidge.com. The comments come directly from the investigation conducted. This investigation did not conclude any finding individually regarding Chief Smith. As they state that was not part of their investigation. However, county administrators are reviewing these allegations and as soon as they have a statement we will provide.

Here are a couple of allegations regarding Chief Smith in regards to race:

“The investigation report states that one witness alleged Smith recounted a story to her in which he used the “ ‘N word’ ”. Another witness alleged a co-worker said Fire Chief H. Smith used the word “cracker.” The first witness employee reported to this Review that after the 2023 MLK, Jr. parade, Fire Chief H. Smith told her that he had observed an African American battalion chief shaking hands with white firefighters, which prompted Fire Chief H. Smith to say to the battalion chief, “Hey [n-word], get over here, why are you shaking their hand? They should be thanking you.” The first witness was not present at the parade; she alleges that Fire Chief H. Smith told her that is what he said. Similarly, another employee reported that the battalion chief told her that Fire Chief H. Smith had used the word “cracker” while at the parade. The employees reported these allegations to EO in this investigation. The battalion chief in question denied hearing Fire Chief H. Smith say the “n-word” and denied both hearing Smith say “cracker” or telling his co-worker. The investigation report does not state whether or not the investigators asked Fire Chief H. Smith about those allegations. The report makes no mention of these allegations in its Conclusion and whether or not they were taken into consideration in finding the complaints unsubstantiated.”

Editors Note: The EO department is under scrutiny for allegations it did not do thorough investigations into several cases brought before them.

Here is another allegation regarding Chief Smith within the context of race and comments regarding the EO investigations:

“For example, in the EO Office’s investigation into a complaint by a former Digital and Media Services Manager against Fire Chief H. Smith, the ultimate report does not address numerous allegations against Smith. The Digital and Media Services Manager provided documentation alleging that Smith, on multiple occasions, commented on the races of current or future employees or appeared to suggest that race could or should be factored into an employment decision or practice. It also appears that numerous potential witnesses were not interviewed by the Equal Opportunity Administrator. The Digital and Media Services Manager provided alleged witness accounts from Josh Whitehead, Jen Boden-Evans, Jennifer Huff, Deborah Jones Strafford, Betzi LaCounte complaining about Fire Chief H. Smith’s conduct. The report does not mention if it interviewed those witnesses nor does it appear to address their allegations.”

These are not the only allegations regarding race and Chief Smith. We mentioned others in another article regarding the release of the 45 page report (Full Report).

At this time the county has not made an official statement regarding the investigative report, it’s findings or any additional investigations that may come from this report.

This is a developing story and we will follow up as more information is revealed.