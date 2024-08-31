Davenport Man, 41, Struck & Killed In Haines City

The Florida Hwy Patrol worked a vehicle Vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 27 in Haines City Friday night. The crash resulted in the death of the pedestrian.

According Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer, on August 30, 2024 @ 8:43 PM a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 47-year-old Winter Haven man, was traveling southbound on US-27. At the intersection of Sanders Road, the vehicle continued under a green traffic signal and collided with a pedestrian improperly walking across the highway in a crosswalk. The pedestrian, a 41-year-old Davenport man, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not release names of victims or casualties per their interpretation of Marsy’s Law. We will not get any further updates