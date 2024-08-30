73.9 F
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Carl Fish
Fatality Crash Shut Down Southbound Lanes Of Highway 27 In Haines City

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash on Hwy 27 between Sanders Rd. and RWS Ranch rd. In Haines City. According to the FHP all Southbound lanes of Hwy 27 are shut down and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

The crash reportedly occurred at 8:36pm and numerous readers have advised that it is a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. We cannot confirm those details at this time, but can confirm it is a fatal crash.

This is a developing story and when FHP releases more information we will update this article!

Carl Fish
