Suspect Who Opened Fire On Lakeland Police Officers Tuesday Evening Caught In Tampa Early This Morning

LAKELAND, FL (August 28, 2024) – On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 5:47 p.m. two Lakeland Police Detectives were conducting surveillance in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue when a known suspect shot at their vehicle numerous times, clearly attempting to kill the two detectives inside. The detectives were not injured by the gunfire, but their vehicle was struck multiple times.

The suspect, Arthur Jared Williams, was previously known to the detectives. An arrest warrant was obtained and Williams was arrested in the Tampa area during early morning hours.

Chief of Police Sam Taylor will release more details at press conference today:

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Lakeland Police Department / Community Room 2nd Floor