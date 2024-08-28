Can Carl & Shelly Really Do A 4 Day, 3 Night New England Getaway For Less Than $400 A Person

Hey everybody it’s Carl, cofounder of the Daily Ridge. My wife and I love travel, but it can be very expensive. We are parents to three kids, now grown, so we have always traveled on a budget. Resort vacations did happen when we could fit them in with some type of work conference. We mostly did road trips with the kids.

Now we are somewhat empty nesters and travel a lot more. Still you have to budget. This past week I got a great idea to celebrate my wife’s birthday in New England. And we are doing it on a budget. We will fly into Hartford, Connecticut and drive through Massachusetts to New Hampshire. Then on to Kennebunkport, Maine and Bar Harbor, Maine. Eventually working our way down the East Coast and head back to Hartford. I’ll give more details at another time why I like flying into Hartford.

We figured we would share our traveling tips with you. We also felt comfortable in bringing you a long with us on the journey. First thing will do is explain the initial cost. You obviously will need to have a plane ticket, rental, car, and a place to sleep for three nights.

I was very lucky to get some cheap tickets just two weeks ago.

Round trip ticket from Orlando airport to Hartford Connecticut (direct flight – Frontier) $66 each. That is all taxes and fees included!

So for two tickets it’s $132.00

Rental Car

I used Budget (long history of good service, easy app, and reasonable prices) and have the vehicle for 4 full days at $237. We are also going to try out an EV SUV for the first time! Wish us luck.

Our rooms are not totally booked but I’ve got some places in mind around $100 per night. I’ll give more details soon on the rooms.

That’s it for this post, but will provide more details soon!