City of Bartow To Spend 3.93 Million To Build New Municipal Aquatic Center With Annual Operating Expense of $500,000

The Bartow City Commission voted at their regular meeting on Monday to construct a new municipal aquatics center at the City’s Civic Center, located at

2250 S. Floral Ave. The decision followed a months-long process of information gathering that included multiple Commission Workshops, a Community meeting and survey of residents and business owners.

The Civic Center is the site of the City’s old pool, which was closed several years ago due to infrastructure and mechanical issues. That pool will be filled in to accommodate a more modern aquatics center design that will include additional amenities.

The more than 960 residents who responded to the survey and the 50 individuals who attended the Community meeting were overwhelmingly in favor of the Civic Center location.

Construction of the aquatics center, which will include a main pool with six 25-yard exercise lanes, a zero-depth entry children’s pool with play structures, a splash pad with interactive water features, a shaded event pavilion and the necessary pump and filter equipment, will cost approximately $3.93 million.

Annual operating expenses are expected to amount to nearly $500,000. The construction costs will be taken from the City’s reserve funds.

Construction is projected to begin next summer with the center opening to the public in July or August of 2026.