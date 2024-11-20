Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Donates 55th AED to Babson Park Elementary School

bp aed

by James Coulter

Students and staff at Babson Park Elementary can feel much safer during the school day now that an automated external defibrillator (AED) has been donated and installed at their cafeteria.

On Tues. Nov. 12, Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation (CCF) donated their 55th AED at Babson Park Elementary. The device was installed in the school cafeteria with a safety presentation provided by Eric Shimkus of Polk County Fire and Rescue.

Elizabeth Tyler has served at the school for 22 years, having served as its principal for 11 years (and 11 other years as assistant principal). She was honored to have the AED donated to her school.

“We are honored to receive the AED from the Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation,” she said. “Having an additional AED in the cafeteria will benefit everyone who visits our campus. The passion to help our community save lives was evident by the whole CCF team.”

Along with the AED, CCF also included a fire extinguisher in their demonstration. This addition was provided to honor JoLynn Willis, a five-year-old girl who recently lost her life, as Melanie Brown Culpepper, CCF founder, explained.

“Last evening was the [first] time bringing the importance of a fire extinguisher to your vehicles as I wanted to add this to our CCF Demonstration in honor of Jolynn,” she wrote. “She was a [little] girl we lost this week due to a car fire and has touched the hearts of our community.”

Melanie started CCF four years ago following the untimely passing of her late fiancée, Michael Culpepper, who passed away from cardiac arrest.

Not wanting anyone else to suffer a similar fate, Melanie started her non-profit to raise proceeds to install AEDs across Polk County.

Since then, her organization has donated more than 55 AEDs at local establishments like Tanner’s Lakeside, Old Man Franks, and Caribbean Bay in Winter Haven.

CCF will be hosting its annual fundraiser, Saving Lives Matter, on Sat. Nov. 30 at Tanners Lakeside in Winter Haven. Learn more on their Facebook page at facebook.com/honoringculpepper