Weed On Wheels Is Not Legal According To Sheriff Grady Judd

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On August 14, 2024, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies in our Northeast district responded to the parking lot of a shopping center off of Highway 192 in the Clermont area of unincorporated Polk County, after receiving a report from a concerned citizen that a bus selling marijuana illegally was operating in the area.

Upon their arrival, deputies encountered an Eldorado Bus that was decorated with multiple marijuana leaves, named “Cannibus Mobile Dispensary” (CMD). The exterior of the bus advertised that “No Medical Card [was] Required” to purchase marijuana within.

Inside the bus was a sign stating: “NO MEDICAL CARD? NO PROBLEM! USE OURS! FOR $5.” Use of another individual’s medical marijuana card to purchase marijuana is illegal in Florida.

Detectives located online advertisements of the “Cannibus” which called their operation “FL’s 1st Recreational Dispensary.” Medical marijuana is legal in the State of Florida, but the recreational use of marijuana is illegal. FSS 381.986 requires that individuals obtain a physician’s recommendation, then register with the state to obtain a medical card before one is allowed to legally purchase the product from state-licensed dispensaries.

Jimmy Andrial has a personal use medical marijuana card. Jimmy and Bianca told detectives they purchased the marijuana from a licensed supplier unpackaged with Jimmy’s card, then purchased their own packaging material and packaged the marijuana for sale themselves. They do not have a state-issued license to sell marijuana. They refused to tell detectives where they purchased the marijuana and the packaging materials.

During a search of the bus, detectives found multiple containers of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale with cocaine residue, vape cartridges, and packaging materials. Deputies located a multicolor package containing green leafy substance with a warning label that stated the following: “GOVERNMENT WARNING: THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS CANNABIS, A SCHEDULE 1 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.” The substance tested positive for marijuana. A total of 12 packages of marijuana were located. Each package is labeled 3.5 grams, making the total amount located well over the 20 gram threshold to be a felony.

Daniel McCreary, Jimmy Andrial, and Bianca Andrial were all arrested. While being arrested, McCreary became physical and resisted arrest. Jimmy Andrial threatened the detectives during his arrest and stated that he had been to prison four times, and has battered Law Enforcement Officers in the past.

“I thank the concerned citizen who brought the ‘Cannibus’ to our attention. Our detectives easily discovered that this was not a legitimate medical cannabis dispensary and these drug-pushers were out-right selling marijuana to anyone who wanted to buy it. We arrested three suspects who all have prior criminal histories. Something tells me these folks might have been over sampling their own products.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Those arrested are:

Daniel McCreary (37) – An employee of the CMD. According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, he has been to prison three times for Robbery, Burglary, and Grand Theft in Osceola County. (Link) He is currently charged with Resisting Arrest (M1), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell (F3), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (F3), Keeping a Vehicle for Drug Sales (M1), and Possession of Cocaine (F3).

Jimmy Andrial (40) – The husband of Bianca Andrial and owner of the CMD. He has previously been arrested on 48 felony charges, and 48 misdemeanor charges in Osceola, Orange and Seminole Counties. He has been to prison four times, for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Burglary, Drug Possession and Grand Theft. He is currently charged with Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (F3), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell (F3), Solicitation to Purchase Marijuana (M1), Keeping a Vehicle for Drug Sales (M1), and Threatening a Public Servant (F3).

Bianca Andrial (35) – The wife of Jimmy Andrial, and owner of the CMD. She has previously been arrested for Battery and Resisting arrest by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and Battery by the Orlando Police Department. She is currently charged with Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams (F3), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell (M1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F3), Keeping a Vehicle for Drug Sales (M1), and Solicitation to Purchase Marijuana (M1).

Our investigation is still ongoing. We are actively investigating the online portion of the CMD business, and are looking into the suppliers of both the marijuana and the packaging materials.