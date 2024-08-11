73.9 F
NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after August 21st, 2024 at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com Units belonging to the following:

CUSTOMER NAME:

Vanessa Winn

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. *Unless otherwise noted units contain household items. 

