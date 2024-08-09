Man Accused Of Violently Stabbing Woman 15 Times Is Back In A Polk County Jail After Fleeing To Virginia

A warrant suspect Douglas Kidd, 47, of Davenport who is accused of violently stabbing his cousin more than 15 times is back in a Polk County and in jail after fleeing to Virginia. The original incident took place back in April of this year.

According to Davenport police, the stabbing was reported on Greenshank Drive around 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024.

A woman with several stab wounds was found when officers responded to the scene. The victim, who’d been stabbed 15 times, knocked on a neighbor’s door to get help after the stabbing.

“It’s only a miracle that this lady is alive. She was able to eventually get from the house and go to a neighbor’s house and seek refuge and seek assistance, which is where we found her at,” Chief Steve Parker advised media at the time.

Police said the victim identified the attacker as her cousin, Douglas Kidd — who’d been living with the victim and her husband for about a year.

On Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2024 the Fugitive Task Force in Norfolk, Virginia located Kidd’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where he was arrested. Norfolk police took Kidd into custody.

“We are thankful for our law enforcement partners in Norfolk, Virginia, who worked diligently to help us take this violent individual off the streets,” Steve Parker, the Chief of Police said.

Kidd has now been extradited back to Polk County to be prosecuted for attempted murder in the 2nd Degree.