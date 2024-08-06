73.9 F
Winter Haven
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Lake Hancock Boat Ramp Closed

Bartow, Fla. (August 6, 2024) — Polk County has closed the Lake Hancock Boat ramp until further notice. The boat ramp, off US Highway 98, is closed due to high water flows upstream and in Polk County due to Tropical Storm/Hurricane Debby.

