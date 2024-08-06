August 6, 2024 Staff Reporter FacebookTwitterYoutube Latest Posts Lakeland Polk County Closes Circle B Bar Reserve Post Storm Bartow Lake Hancock Boat Ramp Closed Cooking On The Ridge Cooking on the Ridge: Slow Cooker Butter Chicken Entertainment J.C. Reviews: Deadpool and Wolverine Kick Names and Take @$$ in Deadpool and Wolverine! Lake Hancock Boat Ramp Closed 135 Share FacebookTwitter lake hancock Bartow, Fla. (August 6, 2024) — Polk County has closed the Lake Hancock Boat ramp until further notice. The boat ramp, off US Highway 98, is closed due to high water flows upstream and in Polk County due to Tropical Storm/Hurricane Debby. Staff Reporter See Full Bio August 6, 2024 Staff Reporter FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube RELATED ARTICLES Bartow 22 Yr Old Eagle Lake Man Killed Near Bartow Bartow What do Lucy van Pelt from Peanuts, Broly from Dragon Ball Z, and Non from Superman II all have in common? Bartow Registered sex offender living in Polk charged with new sex crimes against children Bartow PCFR Responded To Two Alarm Fire In Bartow Warehouse Bartow Founder of DuckDuckJeep Movement, Allison Parliament, Passes Away Latest Posts Lakeland Polk County Closes Circle B Bar Reserve Post Storm Cooking On The Ridge Cooking on the Ridge: Slow Cooker Butter Chicken Entertainment J.C. Reviews: Deadpool and Wolverine Kick Names and Take @$$ in Deadpool and Wolverine! Bartow 22 Yr Old Eagle Lake Man Killed Near Bartow - Advertisement - Don't Miss Lakeland Polk County Closes Circle B Bar Reserve Post Storm Cooking On The Ridge Cooking on the Ridge: Slow Cooker Butter Chicken Entertainment J.C. Reviews: Deadpool and Wolverine Kick Names and Take @$$ in Deadpool and Wolverine! Bartow 22 Yr Old Eagle Lake Man Killed Near Bartow Lake Wales NOTICE OF SALE - Advertisement -