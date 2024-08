📢 Attention Davenport Residents! 📢

In preparation for Tropical Storm Invest 97L, the City of Davenport is offering free sandbags to residents. 🌧️🌪️

📅 Date: August 2, 2024

📍 Location: Lewis Mathews Memorial Sports Complex

400 East Palm Street, Davenport, FL 33837

Sandbags are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to arrive early. Stay safe and prepared!

For more information, Website at www.mydavenport.org or 863-419-3300.

DavenportFL #TropicalStormPrep #StaySafe