What do Lucy van Pelt from Peanuts, Broly from Dragon Ball Z, and Non from Superman II all have in common?

Aside from the fact they’re all fictional characters you don’t want to cross in real life, the actors who play them will be appearing as guest stars at this year’s Bartow Con.

The second annual Bartow Con will be hosted on Sat. Aug. 3 at the Bartow Convention Center from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Guest stars will include Vic Mignogna, the voice actor for popular anime characters including Edward Elric from Full Metal Alchemist and Broly from Dragon Ball Z.

Jack O’Halloran, who played General Zod’s henchman Non in Superman II, will also be making an appearance.

Other notable guests include Melanie Kohn, the voice actress for Lucy from Peanuts, and Philo Barnhart, the artist and animator who helped create Disney’s The Little Mermaid and other animated features.

The indoor sci-fi convention will also offer music and other entertainment including vendors, food trucks, a live game show, a gaming room for tabletop and video games, and a costume contest.

Bartow Con is the brainchild of Sean L. Serdynski, who is also responsible for starting Syfy Bartow, the city’s most famous and long-running outdoor sci-fi convention hosted annually in Downtown Bartow.

Initially, Sean wanted to create Bartow Con long before Syfy Bartow. However, he had to place his plans on the shelf when he was asked to create an outdoor event for Downtown Bartow, an event that would become Syfy Bartow.

A few years ago, he was able to take those plans off the shelf and dust them off when the opportunity arrived to create an indoor event for the Bartow Convention Center.

“We came up with the idea 14 years ago, but we did not have our timing or our finances together to pull it off,” Sean explained. “It did pretty good. It was a big money maker for us. People came and enjoyed it, and I had a good time.”

Sean recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss this year’s Bartow Con. Listen to his interview on the full podcast on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-40-glam-pantry-bartow-con-wsimone-mcfarlane-tucker-sean-s