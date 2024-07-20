Speed & Impairment Suspected Factors In Fatal Polk Crash Friday Night

A single-vehicle crash near Davenport on Friday, July 19, 2024, resulted in the death of one person, and injuries to three others.

The crash occurred at around 7:54 pmon North Ridge Trail, and is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations.

The preliminary investigation has found that a 2024 Nissan sedan left the roadway at a 90-degree corner while traveling at a high-rate of speed. The vehicle went over a guardrail, through a fence, and struck a tree.

One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. She was identified as 39-year old Alicia Carmona of Jacksonville.

Ms. Carmona’s two children—a 15-year old girl, and a 10-year old boy, were injured. They were both taken to a hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 36-year old Tiffany Alexander West of Orlando. Ms. West was transported to a hospital with facial fractures.

A THI detective observed signs of impairment from Ms. West, and a sample of her blood was obtained for testing.

The crash remains under investigation, and criminal charges are expected.

North Ridge Trail was closed for about five hours while detectives worked at the scene.