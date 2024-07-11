73.9 F
Winter Haven
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

PCFR Responded To Two Alarm Fire In Bartow Warehouse

1989

BARTOW, Fla. (July 11, 2024) – Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm commercial structure fire today at 9:50 a.m. on State Road 60 in Bartow.

 

PCFR Ladder 15 arrived within six minutes of being dispatched. Upon PCFR’s arrival, it was determined that the structure involved was an old phosphate warehouse located on the property. Crews quickly began working to extinguish the fire and the scene was deemed under control by 10:13 a.m.

Photo Provided By PCFR

 

29 PCFR units responded to the scene in addition to one Bartow Fire Department unit that provided mutual aid.

 

There were no injuries reported or patients transported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo Provided By PCFR

 

“Our Polk County Fire Rescue capabilities are multifaceted as we are prepared for all hazards present within the county,” said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M.

author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.