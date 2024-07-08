73.9 F
Monday, July 8, 2024
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Substitute Crossing Guard’ For Davenport and Four Corners Area

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified men and women in Polk County who desire to work as substitute crossing guards this year. 

Substitute school crossing guards are needed in the Davenport and Four Corners areas of Polk County.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Supervisor Courtney Branch at (863) 534-7300 ext. 109.

Applicants should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.

School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. This vital program provides adult crossing guards at selected hazardous school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school.

Carl Fish
