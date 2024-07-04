One Person Dead & Two Others Injured In Fiery Crash That Shut Down Hwy 27 Near Haines City

A three-vehicle crash near Haines City Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2024 resulted in the death of one person, and injuries to two others.

The crash occurred on US 27 at Morrison Ranch Road, at about 3:47 pm.

Upon the arrival of Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Haines City Fire Department, 64-year old Katrina Moore of Haines City was found deceased. Ms. Moore was the driver of a yellow 2009 Chevy Cobalt.

Two occupants of a black 2023 Dodge Durango were identified as 63-year old James Chadwick of Winter Haven (the driver) and 59-year old Shari Bissell of Orlando. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of a 1997 Kenworth truck and trailer, 54-year old Carlos Perez of Orlando, was not injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ms. Moore lost control of her Chevy while traveling south on US 27, crossed the median, entered the northbound lanes, and struck the Dodge head-on. After impact, both vehicles collided with the Kenworth.

Ms. Moore was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the Chevy.

The three others involved had been wearing their seat belts.

Two lanes of southbound US 27 were closed for approximately 4 hours while the northbound lanes were closed for approximately 4.5 hours.

The crash remains under investigation.