The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Haines City Fire Department responded to a severe crash on US 27 at Morrison Ranch Road in Haines City at about 3:47PM.

One of the vehicles involved caught fire, but was quickly extinguished.

The PCSO can confirm that there is one fatality.

The northbound lanes of US 27 will likely be closed or at the very least will have reduced traffic flow until at least 6pm.

Please avoid the area.